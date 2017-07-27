English
HomeAppsNews

Twitter struggles in Q2 as user growth stalls

27 JUL 2017

Twitter, which has been struggling to grow its user base, saw monthly active users increase from 313 million to 328 million year-on year in Q2 2017, although the figure remained the same when compared to Q1 2017.

Q2 revenue was $574 million, down 5 per cent year-over-year while net loss was $116.5 million, a slight widening on a loss of $107 million last year.

The microblogging platform had boosted its monthly user base by 9 million in the first three months of the year but in Q2 the total figure didn’t budge, and US users actually decreased by 2 million (while other regions saw a slight uptake).

In an earnings call, the company said this was due to “lower seasonal benefits and other factors”.

Twitter said its daily active users grew 12 per cent year-over-year, marking the third consecutive quarter of double-digit growth, but it didn’t reveal actual figures for the metric.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tried to put a positive spin on things, stating “we’re strengthening our execution, which gives us confidence that our product improvements will continue to contribute to meaningful increases in daily active usage.”

The company also hailed its live video feature. In Q2, it delivered more than 1,200 hours of live premium video, up from 900 hours in Q1.

“We’re proud of our strong growth in video, which remained our largest and fastest growing ad format, and we received a positive response from advertisers around live premium video content debuted,” said COO Anthony Noto.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

