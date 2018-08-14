English
HomeAppsNews

Twitter Lite breaks new ground

14 AUG 2018

Twitter expanded availability of a pared down version of its app to users in 21 additional countries, as the company seeks to bolster shaky user metrics in established markets.

The Twitter Lite app targets consumers in countries where network and device storage constraints limit use of the company’s main mobile app. Twitter is turning to such markets to shore up its user numbers, which fell sequentially during Q2 and are tipped to drop again in the current quarter.

Countries which have gained access to Twitter Lite via the Google Play store are: Argentina, Belarus, Dominican Republic, Ghana, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Indonesia, Jordan, Kenya, Lebanon, Morocco, Nicaragua, Paraguay, Romania, Turkey, Uganda, Ukraine, Uruguay, Yemen and Zimbabwe.

Twitter Lite, which minimises data usage and loads faster on 2G and 3G networks, is now available in more than 45 countries following its debut in the Philippines in September 2017.

The company also added new features to the streamlined app, including push notifications and threaded tweets, both of which were already available on the standard version.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Apps

Tags

