Twitter hit by password glitch

Twitter asked its more than 330 million users to change their passwords after it discovered they were being stored “unmasked” due to a bug, although it said there was no indication of breach or misuse.

“When you set a password for your Twitter account, we use technology that masks it so no one at the company can see it. We recently identified a bug that stored passwords unmasked in an internal log,” the microblogging giant explained in a blog post.

“We found this error ourselves, removed the passwords, and are implementing plans to prevent this bug from happening again,” it added.

In a tweet it said that as a precaution, users should change other passwords as well if they had used the same one as their Twitter account.

The company did not reveal how many passwords were affected. A source told Reuters the figure was a substantial one and that passwords were left exposed for several months.