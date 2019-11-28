 Twitter halts inactive accounts purge - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Twitter halts inactive accounts purge

28 NOV 2019

Twitter backed down over plans to implement a mass purge of inactive accounts after users slammed the company for failing to first make provision to maintain the profiles of the deceased.

In a series of tweets, the company acknowledged the “impact that this would have on the accounts of the deceased”, adding the lack of a policy for such circumstances “was a miss on our part”.

The social media giant pledged it will not remove any inactive profiles before creating “a new way for people to memorialise accounts”.

Users reportedly responded badly to the plan to begin deleting accounts deemed inactive from December, a move BBC News tipped as the largest clean-up of Twitter’s user base to date, potentially involving millions of accounts.

Twitter said it might broaden its policy regarding inactive accounts around the world in the future to comply with local regulations and “to ensure the integrity of the service”.

The company admitted it had an inactive account policy since it was founded in 2006, but hadn’t enforced it consistently.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Twitter plans mass account purge

Twitter will ban political adverts next month

Twitter clarifies politician post policy
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2019 highlights

Mobile Mix: Sigfox slings into Singapore

Mobile Mix: RAN in the Dam

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association