Twitter flags 5G misinformation - Mobile World Live

Twitter continued a recent clampdown on misinformation, applying warnings to posts suggesting a link between 5G technology and Covid-19 (coronavirus), Business Insider reported.

The labels offer links to news stories offering information clarifying the technology is not the cause of Covid-19, as the company seeks to walk a fine line between combatting misinformation about the pandemic and protecting freedom of speech.

In May, Twitter stated it would begin applying labels and warnings to certain messages to provide users with additional context from “trusted sources”. The move recently put the company into conflict with US President Donald Trump after it placed the stickers on some of his tweets.

Twitter’s focus on 5G follows a warning by Federal Communications Commission general counsel Tom Johnson misinformation about the technology could hinder Covid-19 recovery efforts.

In an opinion article for The Washington Post he argued concerns about 5G’s impact on human health were “long on panic and short on science”.