 Twitter faces Covid-19 clampdown in India - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Twitter faces Covid-19 clampdown in India

26 APR 2021

Twitter reportedly restricted publication of certain information related to the Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak in India after government officials requested an urgent removal of more than a dozen posts.

Reuters reported Twitter stopped the posting of certain tweets, including some made by government ministers, after receiving a request from officials on Friday (23 April).

The information was rumoured to have contained criticism of the nation’s handling of the outbreak as the number of infections hit what was reported to be record levels.

The Guardian reported Twitter’s move prompted concerns among government ministers and human rights specialists over freedom of speech and potential health risks for people in India and across the world.

BBC News reported thousands of Twitter users in India also expressed discontent with the move.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

