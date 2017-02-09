English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAppsNews

Twitter CEO stands by strategy amid falling ad revenue

09 FEB 2017
twitter-hq

Twitter’s struggles to attract advertising dollars continued in a disappointing Q4, as quarterly user growth slowed and its net loss almost doubled from year-on-year.

The struggling social media firm, which is trying to replicate the success of rivals including Facebook and Snapchat in attracting advertisers to its platform, saw advertising revenue drop from $641 million in Q4 2015 to $638 million in the recent period. The majority (89 per cent) of the 2016 figure was generated through mobile advertising.

Total revenue for the period grew 1 per cent year-on-year to $717 million, from $710 million, with the remainder coming from data licensing revenue.

The company, which is yet to post a profit since going public in November 2013, rounded out the quarter with a wider net loss of $167.1 million, up from $90.24 million in Q4 2015.

Jack Dorsey, CEO, described 2016 as a “transformative year as we reset and focused on why people use Twitter”, with user growth at the heart of his message.

Monthly active users grew to 319 million, up 4 per cent from 305 million last year, and 83 per cent are using Twitter on mobile. However, on a quarterly basis, Q4 saw only 2 million user additions, which was in fact slower than the three previous quarters.

Dorsey is focussing on live video, in particular, to grow the company’s advertising revenue and user base. The CEO suggested the strategy will still take time to bear fruit.

“While revenue growth continues to lag audience growth, we are applying the same focussed approach that drove audience growth to our revenue product portfolio, focussing on our strengths and the real time nature of our service. This will take time, but we’re moving fast to show results.”

The company in January agreed to sell its Fabric developer tools and analytics business to Google for an undisclosed sum.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Google acquires Twitter’s developer toolkit

Twitter reverses course on Vine closure

Twitter may sell Vine

Apps

Tags

Featured Content

day4-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

legere-lead

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

day2-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association