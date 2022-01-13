Twitter bows to Nigeria demands as ban lifts

Nigeria’s government lifted a seven month ban on the use of Twitter after the social media company agreed to meet numerous conditions, including opening a local office, appointing a country head and paying domestic taxes.

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) announced it had lifted the ban at midnight today (13 January).

NITDA stated Twitter “agreed to act with a respectful acknowledgment” of Nigerian laws.

Twitter also committed to working with the government to develop a code of conduct in line with global best practices.

Nigeria slapped an indefinite ban on Twitter in 2021 after the platform removed a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The government accused Twitter of “persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence”. The President later indicated a willingness to lift the ban if the company acquiesced to conditions positioned as steps to increase user safety and ensure national security.

Twitter must set up a legal entity in Nigeria during the first quarter of 2022, its “first step in demonstrating its long-term commitment” to the country.

It also agreed to appoint a “designated country representative” who will hold talks with the government when required, and to comply with applicable tax obligations under Nigerian law.