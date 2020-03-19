 TuneIn app lets users be tuned into virus information - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

TuneIn app lets users be tuned into virus information

19 MAR 2020

Radio streaming app provider TuneIn moved to increase awareness around the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, adding a dedicated channel on its platform offering global and localised news coverage.

The US-based on-demand audio service announced its new slot provided “trusted community news via local radio stations” along with “dedicated Covid-19 podcasts and live breaking news”. Users can search for information by location.

Its breaking news section is located at the top of home feeds, offering content from popular media companies including MSNBC; CNN; FOX News Talk; CNBC; Bloomberg; and BBC News.

“During this uncertain time when information is critical, listeners can access timely and important local, national and international health news and podcasts with TuneIn’s free service”, the company said.

The free version of the app, however, comes with ads, while a paid upgrade allows uninterrupted listening.

TuneIn said users can listen to audio content hands-free by asking their voice assistant to play a certain radio station. It explained the app is available globally on “more than 200 different major platforms and devices”.

The World Health Organisation characterised Covid-19 as a pandemic on 11 March.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

