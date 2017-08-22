Tulips raises $40M to fuel expansion

Tulip, provider of mobile apps for retail staff, raised $40 million in Series B funding to focus on international growth and innovation.

The company said its mission is to harness mobile technology to deliver simple-to-use apps for store workers in areas including looking up products, managing customer information, check outs and client communication.

Its apps are deployed across 25 countries in seven languages, and it is experiencing increasing demand for its offering in Europe, South America and Asia. Clients include Saks Fifth Avenue, Kate Spade and Coach.

“Tulip is now the leader in mobile solutions for retail store workers and this investment will only strengthen that position,” said Ali Asaria, CEO.

“We will use this funding to continue to invest in innovation and resources focused on making our customers even more successful,” he added.

Kleiner Perkins Caufield and Byers led the round and Mood Rowghani, a general partner at the company, will join Tulip’s board of directors.

Rowghani said Tulip is helping “modernise brick and mortar stores by enabling a more personalised and intimate experience for consumers while helping them establish an on-going relationship with their favorite brands.”