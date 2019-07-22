Tinder uncouples from Google Play fees - Mobile World Live

Dating app Tinder debuted a new payment system which circumvents Google Play’s in-store process, joining the likes of Spotify and Netflix in aiming to avoid revenue sharing charges, Bloomberg reported.

Rather than paying through Google Play, users are now prompted to enter their payment details directly into the Tinder app. The payment information is then stored and the option to pay through the Google store is removed, Bloomberg said.

In a statement to the news agency, a representative for Tinder parent company Match framed the move as part of ongoing tests of “new updates and features to offer convenience, control and choice to our users”.

Google is yet to respond to a request for comment on whether, or how, it would react to the change.

Leading app catalogues Google Play and Apple’s App Store both take a 30 per cent commission from first-year subscription revenue, and 15 per cent in subsequent years.

The move comes as Tinder’s revenue continues to rise: Sensor Tower recently noted the app was the highest grossing non-game app in the opening half of the year, with revenue up 32 per cent year-on-year to $497 million across Google and Apple’s stores.

But Tinder is hardly alone in looking to cut out the middleman. Earlier this year Netflix dropped support for billing through iTunes, while game studio Epic Games and music streaming service Spotify have also taken steps to avoid the fees.