Tinder matches with video chats in global test - Mobile World Live

Dating app Tinder introduced a trial video chat within the service in several global markets, as it looks to expand its offerings following the Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.

In a statement, the company said its Face to Face feature is being rolled out from today (8 July) to some members in select US states; Brazil; Australia; Spain; Italy; France; Vietnam; Indonesia; South Korea; Taiwan; Thailand; Peru; and Chile.

Tinder said the feature was developed with safety in mind and video chats won’t be possible before both users opt in. They will also be able to disable it at any moment.

The company explained it launched the feature after half of around 5,000 users surveyed in the US said they had been on video dates. It also found a tendency from younger users to use the medium to decide whether to meet in person.

Sensor Tower estimated Tinder’s in-app purchases revenue dropped 19 per cent year-on-year in H1 to $433 million, suggesting Covid-19 played a part by shifting spending behaviour. It also noted the company made its premium Passport feature free in April.