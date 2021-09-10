 Tinder CEO matches with Yahoo - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Tinder CEO matches with Yahoo

10 SEP 2021

Tinder’s parent company unveiled EMEA general manager Renate Nyborg as the dating app’s next CEO, replacing Jim Lanzone who leaves to join the newly taken-over Yahoo.

Match Group, which owns Tinder, noted Nyborg would be the app’s first female CEO when she begins the job on 27 September.

The executive joined Match from digital health company Headspace in 2020. Her previous roles include leading Apple’s App Store subscription business in Europe.

Nyborg, who claims to have met her husband on the app, stated Tinder was “building the most fun, inclusive, safest place for singles to connect”, adding it was “raising the bar for the industry.”

Brief liaison
Outgoing chief Lanzone’s relationship with the app company was a relatively short one, having only joined the business in 2020.

Prior to taking over at Tinder, he held senior positions at media company CBS, video director business Clicker and internet search provider Ask.

He joins Yahoo in the same month it was acquired by investment company Apollo Global Management from Verizon alongside the rest of the US operator’s media unit.

In a statement on its intent for the company, Apollo Global Management said it expects to “invest significantly in the user experience and develop exciting new offerings that can build on its premier brands in sports, finance, news, technology and more”.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

