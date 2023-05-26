 TikTok tests AI chatbot in Philippines - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

TikTok tests AI chatbot in Philippines

26 MAY 2023

TikTok revealed it is undertaking a limited test of AI-powered search tool Tako for its social media app, with selected users in the Philippines taking part in the trial.

In a social media post, the company explained it is in the early stages of exploring chatbot tools for its platform, with Tako expected to aid in content search and discovery.

TikTok noted the system is “powered by a third-party chat assistant” though didn’t disclose which. It added there are “no current plans for this beyond these early tests”.

Limited information was disclosed by the company, though Bloomberg reported for test users the feature appears as a ghost-like icon in the corner of the screen. When selected, a chatbot is activated which can provide recommendations based on user interests and preferences.

In screenshots published by the news website, the notice detailing Tako’s abilities highlights it can have conversations and answer questions, though warns users not to always rely on the answers.

The news comes at a time when AI platforms, especially generative versions, have gained significant attention both with technology companies supporting development and regulators seeking to ensure ethical use.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Uber vows to ride out Philippines suspension

Globe, Google to run Cardboard hackathon in Philippines
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association