 TikTok takes download crown from Pokemon Go - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

TikTok takes download crown from Pokemon Go

16 APR 2020

Social media app TikTok soared to the top of quarterly download tables during Q1, displacing previous record-holder Pokemon Go, which held the honour for more than three years, Sensor Tower data showed.

The ByteDance-owned video app was downloaded 315 million times in the period, topping the 308 million AR mobile game Pokemon Go achieved in the three months after its launch in July 2016.

Sensor Tower estimated downloads of TikTok in Q1 2019 at 188 million.

The company’s figures showed Facebook-owned apps also fared well in the recent period, with WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and Messenger completing the top five in terms of installs.

Globally, app downloads topped 33.6 billion in the period, up 20.3 per cent year-on-year. Sensor Tower noted Covid-19 (coronavirus) played a part in the increase, driving rapid growth in business, education and news app downloads.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

