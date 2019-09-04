 TikTok scores deal with US football league - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

TikTok scores deal with US football league

04 SEP 2019

TikTok signed a multi-year promotion deal with the US National Football League (NFL) as part of a bid to boost fan engagement and broaden the latter’s international reach.

The NFL will share highlights, sideline footage and behind-the-scenes clips on an official TikTok account. The pair will also collaborate on NFL-themed hashtag campaigns, along with opportunities for brands seeking to advertise around NFL content.

Mayan Scharf, who works on global strategic partnerships for TikTok parent ByteDance, said in a statement the deal will “bring new life and a fresh perspective to the sports entertainment experience”.

The NFL’s VP of digital media business development Blake Stuchin added partnership is “a natural extension of our media strategy,” noting TikTok “reaches a fast-growing global audience” of current and prospective fans.

Indeed, the NFL inked content deals with social media giants Twitter and Facebook in 2016 and 2017, respectively, in an effort to battle falling ratings and appeal to a younger audience.

TikTok noted in a press release sports is a popular content category on its platform. The company previously signed promotional partnership deals with the National Basketball Association (NBA), International Cricket Council, and The All England Lawn Tennis Club.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Verizon deploys Yahoo assets with updated NFL deal
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Sprinting to the 5G finish line

Mobile Mix: Home is where the 5G is

Mobile Mix: Samsung’s vision of the future

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association