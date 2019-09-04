TikTok scores deal with US football league - Mobile World Live

TikTok signed a multi-year promotion deal with the US National Football League (NFL) as part of a bid to boost fan engagement and broaden the latter’s international reach.

The NFL will share highlights, sideline footage and behind-the-scenes clips on an official TikTok account. The pair will also collaborate on NFL-themed hashtag campaigns, along with opportunities for brands seeking to advertise around NFL content.

Mayan Scharf, who works on global strategic partnerships for TikTok parent ByteDance, said in a statement the deal will “bring new life and a fresh perspective to the sports entertainment experience”.

The NFL’s VP of digital media business development Blake Stuchin added partnership is “a natural extension of our media strategy,” noting TikTok “reaches a fast-growing global audience” of current and prospective fans.

Indeed, the NFL inked content deals with social media giants Twitter and Facebook in 2016 and 2017, respectively, in an effort to battle falling ratings and appeal to a younger audience.

TikTok noted in a press release sports is a popular content category on its platform. The company previously signed promotional partnership deals with the National Basketball Association (NBA), International Cricket Council, and The All England Lawn Tennis Club.