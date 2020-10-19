TikTok makes a comeback in Pakistan - Mobile World Live

Pakistan’s telecom regulator restored TikTok’s operations ten days after blocking the app, following assurances from the social media service it would put moderation tools in place in accordance with local laws.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said in a Tweet it lifted the ban in light of “continuous engagement with the platform’s senior management”, which it stated had pledged to block users “who are continuously involved in uploading unlawful content”.

TikTok’s restoration is under the condition “the platform will not be used for the spread of vulgarity/indecent content” and “societal values will not be abused”, the regulator added.

But it warned it would permanently block TikTok if these commitments are not fulfilled.

The PTA banned the service earlier this month in response to a “number of complaints from different segments of the society against immoral/indecent content” on the social media app.