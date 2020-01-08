TikTok fixes multiple security flaws - Mobile World Live

The makers of social media app TikTok eliminated several vulnerabilities in its platform, which security experts claim could have been used by hackers to interfere with accounts and expose sensitive user data.

In a post on its website, security company Check Point said the flaws could have enabled attackers to access accounts, delete and upload content, make private videos public and reveal users’ personal data.

Prior to publishing full details of the issues, researchers informed the app company which subsequently fixed the vulnerabilities.

In its post Check Point’s research team said: “Such risks enforce the essential need for privacy and data security in the cyber world we live in. Data breaches are becoming an epidemic.”

“This is a lethal problem that many organisations face globally simply because data is pervasive and all around us. Our data is stored across a number of networks and within it our most valuable, private information. It’s our joint responsibility to keep our data safe from compromise.”

TikTok is headquartered in Los Angeles and owned by Chinese developer ByteDance.