 TikTok fined for privacy breach - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

TikTok fined for privacy breach

15 JUL 2020

The Korea Communications Commission added to TikTok’s woes by imposing a KRW186 million ($154,840) penalty for breaching privacy regulations by illegally gathering data from children, Yonhap News Agency reported.

In investigation found the short-form video service collected information from children aged under 14 years without parental consent. The details were also transferred to servers in the US and Singapore without users being informed, the news agency wrote.

TikTok had 3.4 million users in South Korea at end-2019, Yonhap News Agency stated citing data from mobile app WiseApp.

The service is on the radar of US authorities over concerns it has links to the Chinese government through parent ByteDance. Reports last week stated the company was exploring changes to its corporate structure to help overcome those worries, with the service itself also withdrawing from Hong Kong after China imposed new security rules on the territory.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

