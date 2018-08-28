English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Tidal partners MTN Uganda in Africa push

28 AUG 2018

Music and video streaming service Tidal advanced a plan to expand its presence in emerging markets through what it said is a unique collaboration with MTN Uganda.

The companies agreed a deal offering MTN Uganda’s customers a range of Tidal membership plans as part of dedicated mobile tariffs. In what the pair hailed a “first of its kind” collaboration, users will gain access to high-quality streaming of music, videos and concerts, among other content.

A key element of the deal is the inclusion of data in the Tidal subscriptions. MTN Uganda CMO Olivier Prentout explained subscribers will be offered a choice of “daily, weekly and monthly packages payable only via Mobile Money (MoMo),” each of which comes with a free 30-day trial for all first-time members.

“We believe that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern, connected life. This partnership further demonstrates our strategic vision to lead the delivery of a bold, new digital world to our customers by making music more available on their smartphones,” Prentout added.

Tidal COO Lior Tibon said the company is “excited to highlight the vibrant musicians” of Africa on the platform: “Africa is a continent that has long been an inspiration for music heard around the world.”

The streaming service competes with Apple Music and Spotify, both of which have established themselves firmly in the US and Europe.

It is unclear how many users Tidal has: earlier this year, Variety reported subscriber numbers are shrouded in mystery. In September 2015, Tidal claimed to have hit the 1 million member milestone, though media reports stated the true number was around 350,000. Early in 2016, the company said it had 3 million subscribers, but again the correct figure was estimated to be around 1 million.

In comparison, Spotify has around 71 million paid subscribers and Apple Music 38 million.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Grameen Foundation, Google create mobile apps for Africa
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Open Labs, Connected PCs and ‘Closed’ 5G

Mobile Mix: 5G and customer service shake up the US

Mobile Mix: Samsung Note 9 New York launch

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association