Tidal partners MTN Uganda in Africa push

Music and video streaming service Tidal advanced a plan to expand its presence in emerging markets through what it said is a unique collaboration with MTN Uganda.

The companies agreed a deal offering MTN Uganda’s customers a range of Tidal membership plans as part of dedicated mobile tariffs. In what the pair hailed a “first of its kind” collaboration, users will gain access to high-quality streaming of music, videos and concerts, among other content.

A key element of the deal is the inclusion of data in the Tidal subscriptions. MTN Uganda CMO Olivier Prentout explained subscribers will be offered a choice of “daily, weekly and monthly packages payable only via Mobile Money (MoMo),” each of which comes with a free 30-day trial for all first-time members.

“We believe that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern, connected life. This partnership further demonstrates our strategic vision to lead the delivery of a bold, new digital world to our customers by making music more available on their smartphones,” Prentout added.

Tidal COO Lior Tibon said the company is “excited to highlight the vibrant musicians” of Africa on the platform: “Africa is a continent that has long been an inspiration for music heard around the world.”

The streaming service competes with Apple Music and Spotify, both of which have established themselves firmly in the US and Europe.

It is unclear how many users Tidal has: earlier this year, Variety reported subscriber numbers are shrouded in mystery. In September 2015, Tidal claimed to have hit the 1 million member milestone, though media reports stated the true number was around 350,000. Early in 2016, the company said it had 3 million subscribers, but again the correct figure was estimated to be around 1 million.

In comparison, Spotify has around 71 million paid subscribers and Apple Music 38 million.