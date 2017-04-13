English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAppsNews

Tenor to help marketers make the most of GIFs

13 APR 2017

Tenor, maker of a GIF app, introduced Tenor Insights, a tool providing real-time data on how people express emotion using short video clips played on a loop.

The company also announced a proprietary advertising product enabling brands to promote their content to Tenor’s audience of 200 million monthly users.

“This opportunity to natively integrate content and activate consumers as brand advocates represents an important first step in making GIFs a powerful new tool for marketers,” the company said in a statement.

Designed for marketers and content partners, Tenor Insights provides a view into “which emotions are running hot, what topics are trending, and how people are expressing themselves visually in mobile messages.”

Marketers can use this information to target audiences with branded GIFs promoted in the Tenor app’s search results.

The tool is powered by the Tenor Emotional Graph, built on data from more than 200 million daily Tenor searches, helping marketers understand which search terms to associate with their branded GIFs, and how to maximise opportunities based on reactions to big events or shifts in behaviour over time.

Tenor’s new offering highlights top emotions expressed in mobile messages using GIFs, including a view into variations caused by time and events.

It also sheds light on trending search terms, “representing a view into the intersection of pop culture and emotional expression,” the company said.

Jason Krebs, Tenor’s chief business officer, said while millions of people use GIFs to communicate, their potential as a marketing tool has gone untapped because the value is not in the GIF itself, but rather in understanding how people use this medium to express themselves in mobile messages.

He told Venture Beats it is “too soon to tell whether people will jump head over heels for this new paradigm,” but noted “brands have a lot of stories to tell” and in the future GIFs could play a significant role.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association