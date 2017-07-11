English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeAppsNews

Tencent to bring controversial game to US, Europe

11 JUL 2017

Chinese internet giant Tencent is set to launch its popular game Honour of Kings in the US and Western Europe from as early as September to diversify its sources of revenue, Bloomberg reported.

Honour of Kings has been slowly making its way to markets outside of China, such as Thailand, South Korea and Turkey (where it was ranked in the top ten highest grossing apps in recent weeks, according to App Annie), and will now roll out in the US, France, Italy, Spain and Germany.

In some international markets the game is called Strike of Kings, and new versions are expected to include features which will give them a local appeal.

Bloomberg said Tencent may be trying to create a “truly global title” which can be on par with games made by companies Tencent has acquired, including Riot Games’ League of Legends (on which Honour of Kings is supposedly based) and Supercell’s Clash of Clans.

The need to find more revenue bases was highlighted recently when the game came under scrutiny for being addictive.

This led Tencent to decide to limit the number of hours children can play the game, a move that caused its market value to fall by around $12 billion, Reuters reported.

It was not just parents and teachers who worried about the game. The People’s Daily, the official newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party, said Honour of Kings was poison and called for stricter regulation of online games in general.

Thomas Chong, an analyst at BOC International, said Honour of Kings will make up more than half of Tencent’s smartphone game revenue this year, noting it made monthly gross revenue of as much as CNY3 billion ($441 million) in April, Bloomberg said.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Tencent to restrict play time on popular mobile game

Rovio remains undecided on IPO

Russia lifts WeChat ban
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association