 Tencent threatens retaliation after ByteDance lawsuit - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Tencent threatens retaliation after ByteDance lawsuit

03 FEB 2021

Tencent hit back at claims it blocked ByteDance content from its WeChat and QQ messaging apps, threatening to take legal action in response to a lawsuit filed by its Chinese rival in a domestic court, Financial Times (FT) reported.

The newspaper stated Tencent dismissed ByteDance’s claims as “groundless and defamatory”, adding it planned to respond with legal action to defend its “healthy ecosystem”.

Various media reported ByteDance filed a lawsuit yesterday (2 February) alleging Tencent prevented WeChat and QQ users from freely sharing content from its rival’s Douyin video app. ByteDance claimed this violates Chinese competition law, and reportedly requested the court order Tencent to halt the practice and pay compensation of CNY90 million ($13.9 million).

In a statement to Reuters, ByteDance said filed the lawsuit to “protect our rights and those of our users”.

Both companies are already under the spotlight of Chinese authorities as part of a crackdown on anti-competitive practices involving pricing and abuse of market dominance proposed by the nation’s State Administration for Market Regulation.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

US dealt another blow in WeChat ban saga

Developers tool up in app store policy challenge

PUBG drops Tencent from India duties
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association