Tencent tackles India over app bans - Mobile World Live

HomeAppsNews

Tencent tackles India over app bans

04 SEP 2020

Tencent detailed an intention to engage with Indian officials to seek a reversal of an order blocking its apps taken as part of a broader clampdown due to security concerns, Reuters reported.

The news agency stated Tencent highlighted protecting users’ data and privacy was a priority, as it apparently sought to address a key concern cited by Indian authorities as a factor in their move to ban a swathe of apps from Chinese developers.

India added a further 118 apps to its blacklist this week, extending previous blocks. The nation cited concerns over security and public order for its clampdown.

Tencent was heavily impacted by the latest blocks, with key gaming titles PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG); Arena of Valor; and Chess Rush, along with collaboration services WeChat Work and VooV Meeting – Tencent Video Conferencing included.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Apps

Tags

