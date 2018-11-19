English
HomeAppsNews

Tencent restricts WeChat accounts

19 NOV 2018

China-based internet giant Tencent reduced the number of accounts users of its WeChat platform can register, following a government crackdown on online content deemed harmful, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

The number of official accounts a company can create was cut from five to two, while individuals can now set up one, down from two previously, the newspaper reported citing a Tencent statement. However, companies can request additional accounts by applying to both WeChat and the government’s content regulator, SCMP added.

WeChat is the most popular social media platform in China, hosting more 20 million official accounts that serve as homepages or blogs, SCMP said.

Last week the Cyberspace Administration of China removed nearly 10,000 social media accounts held by non-official news providers as part of a censorship campaign. The regulator said independent news accounts, which are not officially registered, were “spreading politically harmful information”.

Tencent, which generates the majority of its revenue from its gaming portfolio, suffered sharp drops in its share price over recent month as regulators delayed approval of new titles. Authorities are planning to implement new regulations around online gaming over rising concerns about their impact on young people.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

