English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAppsNews

Tencent profit surges on gaming, WeChat strength

17 AUG 2017

Chinese internet giant Tencent posted its fastest revenue growth in seven years in Q2 and a record profit of CNY18.2 billion ($2.7 billion) thanks to robust increases from its gaming division and mobile messaging platform.

Driven by the widely popular Honour of Kings mobile game, online games revenue rose 39 per cent year-on-year during the quarter to CNY23.9 billion. Its combined Weixin and WeChat monthly active user numbers increased 19.5 per cent to 963 million.

The company’s profit attributable to shareholders of the company jumped 70 per cent compared with Q2 2016, on revenue of CNY56.6 billion, which was up 59 per cent. Part of the profit gain was due to a more than CNY5 billion jump in valuations from its investments in startups in the fintech and ride-sharing sectors, Bloomberg reported.

Future investments
Ma Huateng, Tencent chairman and CEO, said strong revenue growth from multiple businesses enabled it to reinvest in innovations and new technologies including cloud services and artificial intelligence, to keep pace with an increasingly competitive industry.

Tencent, the world’s largest gaming company, grew smartphone games revenue 54 per cent year-on-year to CNY14.8 billion, exceeding PC client games revenue for the first time. PC client games sales rose 29 per cent to CNY13.6 billion. It expects PC client games revenue growth rates to decelerate in the future.

Growth in smartphone games was driven by existing titles such as Honour of Kings, and new titles such as the China version of Contra Return, Dragon Nest Mobile and Legacy TLBB Mobile.

Social network revenue increased 51 per cent to CNY12.9 billion, mainly due to growth from digital content services such as live broadcast, video and music, as well as from item sales in smartphone games.

Online advertising turnover grew 55 per cent to CNY10.1 billion and media advertising revenue was up 48 per cent to CNY4.08 billion due to higher traffic for its video services and news feed advertisements for Tencent News products. Social and other advertising revenues jumped 61 per cent to CNY6.07 billion on top of growth in ad revenue from Weixin and mobile apps.

Tencent’s Q2 results were released the same day China Unicom announced the company is one of a group of 14 strategic investors which will invest CNY78 billion in the operator as part of the government’s mixed-ownership reforms.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Mobile gaming tipped to fuel Tencent revenue surge

Vainglory maker Super Evil Megacorp raises $19M

WhatsApp blocked in China
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association