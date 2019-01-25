Tencent, NetEase receive China game relief - Mobile World Live

Authorities in China pushed through a fourth batch of video game approvals, which included titles from the country’s two largest mobile game companies Tencent and NetEase, South China Morning Post reported.

The new licences were the first for the two gaming giants since March 2018 when authorities stopped approvals after concerns were raised over addiction and myopia among children.

Since the process restarted in December 2018, the State Administration of Press and Publications licensed more than 350 titles, the newspaper said.

Tencent generates about a third of revenue from its gaming portfolio. Its share price tanked in the second half of 2018 and it reportedly made sharp cuts to its gaming division’s marketing budget. The company took steps to appease the government, implementing limitations on game playing by minors.

In early December China’s propaganda department set up a unit to review ethical issues in video gaming, with approvals resuming soon after.