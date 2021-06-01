 Tencent facing child gaming lawsuit - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Tencent facing child gaming lawsuit

01 JUN 2021

Tencent was reportedly hit with a lawsuit over what a Chinese public interest group claimed was inappropriate content for children on its mobile gaming title Honor of Kings, adding to recent scrutiny of the technology giant by domestic authorities.

The Beijing Teenagers Law Aid and Research Center issued a post on social media arguing the flagship game included unsuitable content, with characters wearing low-cut clothes and showing a lack of respect for traditional culture.

Reuters reported the group filed the lawsuit in a Beijing court, arguing Tencent was flouting recently updated child proection laws.

Tencent is facing fire over the issue after it progressively lowered the age limit for the game from 18-years in 2017 to 12-years today.

Screen time
The group also claimed an in-game raffle made it likely younger users would play the game longer, putting it at odds with authorities’ attempts to reduce children’s screen time.

The game in question is hugely popular, with Tencent stating in November 2020 it had 100 million daily active users worldwide.

China’s government is already tightening the screw on technology companies in the country, particularly relating to competition matters.

In April, Reuters reported Tencent was on the hook for a $1 billion fine for anticompetitive behaviour and not adequately reporting past acquisitions for review.

Tencent is also facing a lawsuit initiated by TikTok-owner ByteDance, which claims the company violated competition laws relating to user content on its WeChat and QQ messaging apps.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Tencent works to keep stakes in US gaming companies

China targets 33 apps for illegal data collection

WeChat bets on video in new features boost
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Buzzing for Barcelona

Mobile Mix: AI, Android and open RAN

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association