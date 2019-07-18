 Tencent app brings PC games to mobile - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Tencent app brings PC games to mobile

18 JUL 2019

Tencent reportedly debuted a new app enabling users to stream games from its WeGame PC platform to their smartphone.

Daniel Ahmad, senior analyst for market research company Niko Partners, broke the news on Twitter, posting a video of the app in action.

He noted for the app to work, users must connect their phone to the same Wi-Fi network used by their PC. Ahmad added the app currently only supports streaming for popular game League of Legends, but said additional titles will be made available soon.

The system is similar to the Steam Link app offered by rival game publisher Valve, which lets users stream PC games from their computer to a phone or tablet.

In March, Google announced Stadia, a platform which will similarly allow users to access games on any device via its Chrome browser or YouTube app. The company said it plans to launch Stadia in November.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

