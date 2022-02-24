 Telkomsel forms JV with GoTo gaming unit - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Telkomsel forms JV with GoTo gaming unit

24 FEB 2022

A newly-created digital arm from Telkomsel established a joint venture with Aplikasi Multimedia Anak Bangsa (AMAB) to develop and market mobile games for the Southeast Asia market.

Telkomsel explained the Games Karya Nusantara venture will build on an ongoing partnership between Telkomsel Ekosistem Digital and AMAB, which has introduced a number games in Indonesia.

The gaming venture will use the brand name Majamojo and look to form partnerships with third-party game developers and nurture local digital talent, Telkomsel added.

Telkomsel Ekosistem Digital CEO Andi Kristianto said its goal is to use its parent’s digital assets and capabilities to grow Majamojo’s position in the gaming sector.

Reggy Susanto, head of strategic partnerships at AMAB parent GoTo, explained the venture would open opportunities in the gaming industry, “which holds great potential in an increasingly digital-first world”.

Telkomsel Ekosistem Digital will be the majority shareholder of Majamojo, with Hahn Jung-won taking the lead role as president director, joining from Razer where he was VP of software and services.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

