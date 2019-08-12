 Telegram updates messaging options - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Telegram updates messaging options

12 AUG 2019

Messaging app Telegram introduced silent messaging and limits on group chat participation, as it moved to cut down on disruptive notifications.

Silent mode allows users to have messages delivered to friends in individual and group chats without an audible notification, regardless of whether the recipient’s phone is muted. Telegram said the feature will give users greater freedom to message friends “when you know they are sleeping, studying or attending a meeting”.

The group chat tool will allow administrators to set limits on how often individual users can send messages. Intervals range from one message per 30 seconds to one per hour: a timer in the composition box will show how long users must wait before sending their next message.

Telegram said the tool will help make group chats, which can include up to 200,000 users, “more orderly, while raising the value of each individual message”.

Other updates to the app include the ability to set custom titles for group administrators; timestamps to highlight certain moments in video messages; animated emojis; and new theme colours for night mode on Apple iOS.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Telegram claims animated sticker breakthrough

Telegram debuts location-based group chats

Telegram boss accuses China over DDoS attack
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Samsung sizes up

Mobile Mix: Waves in Washington

Mobile Mix: Kickin’ it in Kigali

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association