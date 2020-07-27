 Telegram updates app to boost user socialisation - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Telegram updates app to boost user socialisation

27 JUL 2020

Messaging service provider Telegram boosted a feature allowing users to find people nearby, in an effort to encourage connection following the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

In a statement, the company said users will be able to find how close their new contacts are and initiate a chat session with them.

Telegram said it was time for people to make acquaintances, as they were “carefully emerging into this brave new world”, suggesting the move was motivated by the social distancing measures recommended globally in an aim to confine the outbreak.

In another update, users will be able to archive and mute conversations from people who haven’t been added as a contact.

Telegram said another fresh feature allowed users to upload a video to their profile and select from a number of frames for a static profile pictures in messages.

The app will also let people use a media editor to make facial traits look smoother in front-facing pictures.

Telegram’s move appears to be part of a broader strategy to enhance its offering, including around privacy protection, user experience and video features.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

