 Telegram tackles bans in Iran, China - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Telegram tackles bans in Iran, China

22 JUN 2020

Messaging app Telegram sought to combat blocks on its service in Iran and China, shifting resources to develop anti-censorship tools for the countries after successfully overcoming a ban in Russia.

In a public post, Telegram CEO Pavel Durov noted the Russian government lifted a longstanding ban on the app on 18 June. He attributed the decision to the success of a strategy which employed proxy servers to allow users to continue accessing the app despite government efforts to curb availability by blocking millions of IP addresses.

Rather than decreasing after the blockade was implemented in April 2018, Durov said the number of Telegram users in Russia actually doubled to 30 million by May 2020.

With the Russia battle behind it, the CEO added the company “decided to direct our anti-censorship resources into other places where Telegram is still banned by governments”, including Iran and China.

In June 2019, Durov blamed China for a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack which interrupted service for users during protests in Hong Kong.

“We don’t want this technology to get rusty and obsolete,” he wrote, adding “as the political situation in the world becomes more unpredictable, more governments may try to block privacy-focused apps like Telegram”.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Telegram adds privacy, video upgrades

Telegram plots video move as users top 400M

Facebook, Apple face US encryption ultimatum
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Out with the old, in with the new

Mobile Mix: Robots take on Covid-19

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association