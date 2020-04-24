 Telegram plots video move as users top 400M - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Telegram plots video move as users top 400M

24 APR 2020

Messaging service provider Telegram announced monthly active user numbers hit 400 million worldwide, while unveiling plans to tap into the video communication segment to meet growing demand during the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

In a blog marking the milestone, CEO Pavel Durov said Telegram users increased by 100 million in the past year and the app is attracting at least 1.5 million new registrations per day, making it the most downloaded social media app in more than 20 countries.

Durov explained Telegram was “ideal for remote work and study during the quarantine” as it came with features including cloud storage, folders and desktop support.

He noted current global Covid-19 lockdowns emphasised the need for “a trusted video communication tool”, but argued current services compromised by either offering security or usability.

“We’d like to fix that, and we will focus on bringing you secure group video calls in 2020”, Telegram’s head said.

As part of the announcement, Durov unveiled a range of updates, adding educational features to quizzes and revealing a crowdsourcing initiative in which the company will provide €400,000 to creators of educational tests.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Facebook trials Apple Watch messaging app

Line gives voice to Google Assistant in messaging app

WhatsApp hits 2B user mark, hails encryption practice
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Jumping on the eSIM juggernaut

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Special feature video: Covid-19’s impact on the mobile economy

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association