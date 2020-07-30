 Telegram joins App Store resistance - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Telegram joins App Store resistance

30 JUL 2020

Pressure over Apple’s App Store practices gained steam, as messaging service provider Telegram filed a competition complaint with the European Union (EU) challenging the US giant’s commission charges, Financial Times (FT) reported.

Telegram was said to have raised its concerns with Margrethe Vestager, EC VP and Competition Commissioner, arguing Apple should open access to apps beyond its own store, and calling for a review of its fees.

The messaging company said Apple’s practices stifle competition.

In a blog, Telegram CEO Pavel Durov said Apple’s 30 per cent commission made “all apps and digital goods more expensive for you” by adding to developers costs. Combined with the price of iPhones, “you keep paying even after you have paid”, he stated.

Music streaming service Spotify and e-commerce platform Rakuten have also lodged complaints with the EU over the App Store’s alleged monopoly.

The EC initiated a probe in June to explore whether Apple had shut out competitors by mandating the use of its own in-app purchasing set-up, claims the company denied while noting its fees were broadly in line with those of Microsoft, Google and Amazon.

CEO Tim Cook this week also defended Apple’s approach during a grilling by US politicians, stating it treats “every developer the same” and its App Store rules were transparent.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Telegram updates app to boost user socialisation

Apple fights back in App Store fees row

Apple suspends China game updates
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Feature Video: GSMA Thrive China 2020 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association