 Telegram dials in to video chat demand - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Telegram dials in to video chat demand

17 AUG 2020

Telegram followed through on a promise to launch video calling in 2020, enabling one-on-one sessions as it works toward the rollout of group calling capabilities.

Now available on iOS and Android, the new video calling tool features picture-in-picture mode, allowing users to multitask while on a call. Telegram stressed all video calls use end-to-end encryption, which can be verified by ensuring a set of emojis displayed to each chat partner match.

In a blog, the company said the rollout comes in response to an increased “need for face-to-face communication”, adding it is working to launch group video calls “in the coming months”.

The move could help Telegram better compete with Facebook-owned WhatsApp, which also provides secure messaging and calling with end-to-end encryption. WhatsApp launched one-to-one video calling in November 2016, and followed with group calling capabilities in July 2018.

But Telegram has a long way to go to catch up to WhatsApp: while the former boasts over 400 million users, WhatsApp crossed the 2 billion user mark in February 2020.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

