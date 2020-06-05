 Telegram adds privacy, video upgrades - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Telegram adds privacy, video upgrades

05 JUN 2020

Messaging service provider Telegram updated its app with enhancements to privacy protection, user experience and new video features.

In a statement, the company explained it introduced two-step password verification to help protect accounts if someone signs in from an unrecognised device.

It also brought in video editing functions with features including automatic quality enhancements, and controls for brightness and colour saturation.

Animated stickers for photos and videos have been added, along with folders for organising multiple chats.

The messaging platform worked to simplify discovery of GIFs and added a section offering popular animated images.

Earlier this year, CEO Pavel Durov expressed an ambition to turn the service into “a trusted video communication tool” to meet growing demand during the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Sensor Tower data showed the app registered more than 50 million downloads in Q1, placing it in 14th spot in the company’s messaging service rankings.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

