 Telefonica seeks revenue potential in TikTok tie-up
HomeAppsNews

Telefonica seeks revenue potential in TikTok tie-up

07 JUL 2021

Telefonica scored a partnership with social media app TikTok aimed at developing new services and unlocking revenue opportunities in its markets across Europe and Latin America.

In a statement, Telefonica unveiled the tie-up will aim to develop a number of locally-designed moves focused on areas including marketing campaigns, distribution of services and technological efficiencies.

As part of the deal, Telefonica subscribers will have access to video content from TikTok across the operator’s services portfolio, starting with integration into Movistar+, the company’s Spanish TV Platform.

Telefonica’s global consumer head Fabio Bruggioni said the partnership with the social media app will let it reach younger users generations by providing “a great service ensuring the best experience”.

He also argued customers will be able to engage with content on the platform “with greater ease and convenience than ever before”.

The pair will also work to expand their partnership through other initiatives in different markets.

Telenor Myanmar and Orange’s unit in Poland have also partnered with the social media app in the past.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years' experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

