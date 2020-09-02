 Tech giants offer Covid-19 tracing - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Tech giants offer Covid-19 tracing

02 SEP 2020

Apple and Google offered to run a jointly-developed Covid-19 (coronavirus) contact-tracing system on behalf of national authorities, in an apparent attempt to boost adoption.

Starting with its forthcoming iOS 13.7 update, Apple will offer users the ability to enable contact tracing without having to download an app. Meanwhile, Google will create an app based on criteria provided by health officials and prompt Android users to download it when exposure notifications are available.

The services will be interoperable with each other and any apps already released using the companies’ technology. Apple and Google said several US states had already signed up.

Scott Becker, CEO of the Association of Public Health Laboratories in the US, stated a turnkey service will alleviate the burden on authorities by eliminating “many of the up-front requirements of building an app and setting up servers”.

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

