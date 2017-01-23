English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAppsNews

Talking Tom app maker acquired for $1B

23 JAN 2017
talking tom

Outfit7, maker of the ‘Talking Tom and Friends’ apps, was acquired by a consortium of investors from Asia for $1 billion.

Talking Tom is a cartoon cat introduced originally in 2010, which repeats user inputs in a comic, cat-like voice. It has seen significant success, and the company has launched several related apps since, including virtual pet My Talking Tom.

The Talking Tom and Friends apps have more than 5.6 billion downloads since launch, and over 300 million active monthly users.

Outfit7’s portfolio also includes animated series and web shorts, a global licensing and merchandising programme and a YouTube channel.

All Outfit7 employees across companies in the UK, Slovenia, China and Cyprus are continuing to grow the brand, the statement added.

The Asian consortium is represented by United Luck Group Holdings. Goldman Sachs served as exclusive financial advisor to Outfit7 and its shareholders.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Outfit7 trumpets hyper growth

Outfit7 set for Talking Friends brand extension

Outfit7 sees nearly 2M downloads in 2 days

Apps

Tags

Featured Content

day4-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

legere-lead

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

day2-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association