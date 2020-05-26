 T-Mobile teams with Google for RCS boost - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

T-Mobile teams with Google for RCS boost

26 MAY 2020

T-Mobile US partnered with Google to speed an expansion of rich communication services (RCS), allowing the former’s customers to use advanced capabilities when messaging Android users in other countries.

To take advantage of the new feature, T-Mobile said its pre- and post-paid customers must use one of the nearly 40 smartphone models it offers which support a standardised version of RCS known as Universal Profile. While the new capabilities are natively available in the standard messaging app on T-Mobile devices, customers on other networks will need to use Google’s Messages app.

Abdul Saad, T-Mobile CTO, said in a statement the operator’s RCS customer base “is among the largest in the world”, adding enabling cross-network RCS messaging with Google would provide users with a better experience.

Google recently expanded RCS to users of its Messages app in the US, UK, France, Mexico and Spain. Though Google has yet to announce additional availability, Android Central reported users in Argentina, Italy, Pakistan, Poland, Portugal, Singapore and Turkey were prompted to activate the feature earlier this year.

In 2015, T-Mobile US became the first operator in the US to launch RCS and enable advanced messaging between users on its network, adding support for Universal Profile in 2018.

Last year, the operator joined the Cross Carrier Messaging Initiative alongside Verizon and AT&T in a bid to deliver an interoperable RCS app to Android devices sometime in 2020. The status of that initiative is unclear.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Switzerland claims first with Apple, Google app tech

Google targets accessibility improvements

Apple, Google release Covid-19 tracing tech
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Huawei HAS to steady ship

Mobile Mix: Game, set and match

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association