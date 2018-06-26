English
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeAppsNews

T-Mobile extends parental controls beyond cellular

26 JUN 2018

T-Mobile US made the leap into digital parenting with the debut of FamilyMode, a new service letting customers manage app and web use across all connected devices in the home.

Offered as a $10 per month add-on for its wireless subscribers, the FamilyMode app allows users to filter what websites and apps each device on the account can access; set time limits for app usage; schedule offline time during the day; track usage history; and check on a device’s location.

With the addition of an optional $20 hardware device which connects to a user’s home router, customers can extend the control to nearly all Wi-Fi connected devices in their home, including iOS and Android phones, tablets, game consoles, laptops and smart TVs.

The operator said the hardware was developed in collaboration with Circle, which offers its own time management tools for Wi-Fi connected devices.

T-Mobile said FamilyMode will become available 29 June.

The product builds on T-Mobile’s Family Allowances feature, which lets users monitor and set limits on talk time and texting for devices on an account. The operator is launching the product in the middle of a broader increased focus on digital well-being.

In recent weeks, Apple and Google announced the addition of new usage management tools on their respective operating systems, while social media giant Facebook is exploring similar controls for its Facebook and Instagram platforms.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

