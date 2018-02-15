English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Supercell profit drops for first time

15 FEB 2018

Finland-based game developer Supercell experienced its first-ever drop in profit partly due to falling revenue for one if its biggest hits, Clash of Clans.

Net profit for 2017 was €729 million, down 20.5 per cent compared with 2016, on revenue of €2.1 billion, a decrease of 14 per cent year-on-year.

In a statement, CEO Ilkka Paananen said: “Our headline numbers for the year are not as high as last year, as we did not release a new game globally.”

At a news conference, Reuters quoted him as saying: “Our games are one year older, and in the West, they are not growing at the pace they used to”. In 2018, Supercell plans to focus on China and Asia for new growth opportunities

While the company did not disclose sales figures for its games, Paananen said the revenue drop was most significant for Clash of Clans.

Supercell was bought by Chinese internet giant Tencent in 2016 at a valuation of €10 billion.

Its strategy is to focus on a handful of high quality games rather than spreading itself across a number of titles. Currently, its portfolio includes Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, Boom Beach and Hay Day, which have around 100 million daily active players in total.

A significant amount of its revenue comes from in-app purchases.

Research company App Annie ranked Supercell the world’s fifth-biggest mobile game publisher in 2017, down from the number two spot in 2016.

The company announced it launched a new game, Brawl Stars, in Canada in beta, the company’s first beta launch since Clash Royale. Brawl Stars is a real-time strategy game which Paananen said was “the first game of its kind on mobile”.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Tencent profit surges on gaming, WeChat strength

Mobile gaming tipped to fuel Tencent revenue surge

Vainglory maker Super Evil Megacorp raises $19M
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC18 Preview – In Numbers

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association