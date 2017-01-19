English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAppsNews

Super Mario heads to Android

19 JAN 2017
super-mario-run-2

Super Mario Run will come to Android devices in March, Nintendo announced on Twitter, adding that users can pre-register to be notified when it launches.

The game was launched for Apple devices on 15 December in 151 countries, and achieved more than 40 million downloads in four days.

Nintendo revealed the app ranked top in the “free charts” in 140 countries, and was also in the top 10 in the “top grossing” category in 100 countries. It has a free trial and a paid version for $9.99.

The game featured heavily on the App Store before launch, racking up more than 20 million pre-registrations

However, achieving any bump in revenue could prove challenging, with the game’s content and longevity coming into question. It has been criticised for being too short by many players who have shelled out.

Meanwhile Nintendo is preparing to launch Fire Emblem Heroes, which will come to Android before it hits the App Store, according to media reports.

Last year Nintendo revealed plans to launch five titles by the end of March 2017. The first of these was social networking app Miitomo, which got 10 million downloads in its first month.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Super Mario Run hits 40M downloads despite criticism

Malware attacks over 1M Google accounts

Super Mario Run will not be a top earner, says study

Apps

Tags

Featured Content

day4-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

legere-lead

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

day2-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association