Super Mario heads to Android

Super Mario Run will come to Android devices in March, Nintendo announced on Twitter, adding that users can pre-register to be notified when it launches.

The game was launched for Apple devices on 15 December in 151 countries, and achieved more than 40 million downloads in four days.

Nintendo revealed the app ranked top in the “free charts” in 140 countries, and was also in the top 10 in the “top grossing” category in 100 countries. It has a free trial and a paid version for $9.99.

The game featured heavily on the App Store before launch, racking up more than 20 million pre-registrations

However, achieving any bump in revenue could prove challenging, with the game’s content and longevity coming into question. It has been criticised for being too short by many players who have shelled out.

Meanwhile Nintendo is preparing to launch Fire Emblem Heroes, which will come to Android before it hits the App Store, according to media reports.

Last year Nintendo revealed plans to launch five titles by the end of March 2017. The first of these was social networking app Miitomo, which got 10 million downloads in its first month.