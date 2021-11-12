 Storytel enters US with $135M Audiobooks.com buy - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Storytel enters US with $135M Audiobooks.com buy

12 NOV 2021

Swedish audiobook streaming service Storytel agreed to take over Audiobooks.com from investment company KKR for $135 million, in an effort to set foot in the US market as part of its growth strategy.

In a statement, Storytel explained the deal will help it extend its path to expansion and profitable growth by entering the largest English-speaking audio market globally, in line with a strategy to launch services in well-established markets.

Storytel will finance the deal through existing funds and a SEK500 million (approximately $57 million) bridge loan facility, and expects its completion in December, subject to customary regulatory approval.

Company CEO Jonas Tellander explained it aimed to make “audiobook listening as popular on the English-speaking markets as it has become in recent years in the Nordics”.

Storytel currently operates in 25 markets in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America and Asia. With the acquisition, it brings 300,000 audiobooks to its catalogue.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Playtika bets $400M in home design push

Apple ups podcast play with Scout FM buy

Zynga seeks user boost with $1.8B Peak acquisition
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: RAN, Robots and Rides

Mobile Mix: From Leicester Square to Los Angeles

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association