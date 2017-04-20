StartApp intros VR mobile marketing tool

StartApp launched a virtual reality (VR) service for mobile marketers to create immersive experiences and ensure their brand is visible in VR apps and content.

The system covers design and distribution, as well as providing analytics needed to track VR metrics.

“Brands are beginning to understand the power and potential of mobile VR experiences, but they don’t necessarily know where to start,” said Gil Dudkiewicz, CEO.

StartApp cited a Nielsen report showing overall brand awareness and recall peaked at 97 per cent for VR content.

The company said its own VR video completion rates exceeded 30 per cent, with viewers spending over 30 seconds watching its 360-degree ads. It also found VR viewers were 34 per cent more emotionally engaged compared to those viewing the same content in 2D.

StartApp will leverage a strategic partnership with YouVisit – creator of 360-degree VR experiences for brands including The Weather Channel – and Retinad, a VR analytics platform “known for mapping, diagnosing, and unravelling human behaviour inside of VR headsets.”

YouVisit CEO Abi Mandelbaum said: “StartApp’s penetration of the mobile VR app market will provide the scale we need to engage consumers with our unique, compelling interactive VR content.”

StartApp said it partners with over 300,000 app makers and reaches over 1.1 billion monthly active users globally.