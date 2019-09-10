 Spotify targets new users with Snap sharing - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Spotify targets new users with Snap sharing

10 SEP 2019

Spotify sought to tap into a broader social media audience, forging a new integration with Snap which will allow users to share track recommendations in their Snapchat posts.

The move comes nearly two weeks after Spotify launched sharing for Facebook Stories. Both allow users to post cards featuring album art and a link to open the selection in Spotify.

In a statement, Spotify explained the Snap integration is available to all of its users who have the Snapchat app installed, with the set-up “rolling out soon across iOS and Android devices”.

The company originally launched sharing capabilities for Instagram in May 2018. TechCrunch noted the move to expand to additional platforms comes as the streaming service aims to attract new users and fend off competition from Amazon, Apple and YouTube‘s growing music services.

Spotify ended Q2 with 232 million monthly active users and 108 million paid subscribers. Teaming with Snap will allow it to reach the platform’s 203 million daily active users (DAUs), while Facebook Stories opens the door to an additional 500 million.

Fellow music app Pandora has made a similar play, allowing users to share music across Snap, Instagram, Facebook, Messenger and WhatsApp.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

