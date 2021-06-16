Spotify tunes into social audio - Mobile World Live

Spotify launched a rebranded version of a sports chat service as part of a move to fend off growing competition by diversifying its original content to boost user engagement.

Its Greenroom app is a successor to Locker Room, a verbal chat service Spotify took over in March. It launched today (16 June) on iOS and Android in more than 135 markets.

Users will be able to host or participate in live chat rooms based on their interests.

The Sweden-based company predicted the service will provide an opportunity for “creators of all types to connect with their fans more deeply and meaningfully”.

Spotify also plans to create a fund offering financial rewards to content generators Greenroom: this is scheduled to be made available in the coming months.

The company’s move comes at a time of growing interest in so-called social audio services, with Facebook and LinkedIn among the companies trialling similar chat functions.

Twitter launched Spaces, a feature providing live audio functionalities, in May.