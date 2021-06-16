 Spotify tunes into social audio - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Spotify tunes into social audio

16 JUN 2021

Spotify launched a rebranded version of a sports chat service as part of a move to fend off growing competition by diversifying its original content to boost user engagement.

Its Greenroom app is a successor to Locker Room, a verbal chat service Spotify took over in March. It launched today (16 June) on iOS and Android in more than 135 markets.

Users will be able to host or participate in live chat rooms based on their interests.

The Sweden-based company predicted the service will provide an opportunity for “creators of all types to connect with their fans more deeply and meaningfully”.

Spotify also plans to create a fund offering financial rewards to content generators Greenroom: this is scheduled to be made available in the coming months.

The company’s move comes at a time of growing interest in so-called social audio services, with Facebook and LinkedIn among the companies trialling similar chat functions.

Twitter launched Spaces, a feature providing live audio functionalities, in May.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Clubhouse launches on Android

LinkedIn trials social audio app feature

Spotify bets on Russia potential in expansion move
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Harmony through song

Mobile Mix: Buzzing for Barcelona

Mobile Mix: AI, Android and open RAN

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association