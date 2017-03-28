Spotify acquires, sunsets video discovery app maker

Spotify acquired and then shut down MightyTV, the company behind a video discovery app, with its founder and CEO Brian Adams joining Spotify as VP of technology.

“Brian will use his vast knowledge of programmatic advertising and personalised recommendations to further develop Spotify’s advertising products, as well as our own marketing technology platform,” Spotify said in a statement.

Spotify launched programmatic buying (sale of advertising space in real time) across its audio adverts globally in July 2016, partnering with established platforms to give buyers access to 70 million music fans.

Jason Richman, VP of Product at Spotify, added: “The content recommendation system MightyTV has built is incredibly aligned with how we think about advertising technology and marketing personalisation…Brian and his team will help us continue to innovate on free monetisation and extend our leadership position in programmatic audio.”

Adams is an entrepreneur who founded Admeld, a publishing monetisation platform which was sold to Google in 2011 for around $400 million.

The MightyTV team will be based in Spotify’s New York City, Toronto and Stockholm offices.

MightyTV used machine learning to provide users with “hyper-personalised” lists of shows and movies. The app claimed to solve “the ever-growing problem of discovery for millions of cord cutters, couples, and millennials who are frustrated with wasting 20 minutes each night flipping through channels on their remote and giving up.”

The company launched less than a year ago and had raised just over $4 million.

Earlier in March, Spotify acquired Sonalytic, maker of an app featuring audio feature detection like Shazam, but also had a machine-learning music recommendation technology.