English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAppsNews

Spin plans expansion following $8M funding round

29 MAY 2017

Spin, an app maker which claims to be the first to debut the stationless bike share concept in the US, raised $8 million in a Series A funding round.

It wants to use the funding to accelerate hiring, expand deployment of its smart bike share system in more cities and “build one of the largest mobile IoT and urban transportation infrastructure deployments in the world”.

“We’ll use this round to grow our supply chain, improve our hardware, and assemble a talented technical team to track and manage our bike share fleet at scale,” said Spin CTO and co-founder Zaizhuang Cheng (pictured).

Spin’s bikes are located via its app, and then unlocked by scanning a QR code.

The bikes are equipped with GPS, cellular connectivity, and solar panels.

Spin’s technology requires no fixed or specialised racks and allows bikes to be parked anywhere which is legal and responsible.

The round was led by Grishin Robotics with participation from Exponent and CRCM, along with Quora co-founder Charlie Cheever and Dropbox investor Matt Brezina.

 

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security highlights

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association